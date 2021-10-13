Warehouse worker crushed to death by pallet

ROME, OCT 13 - A 58-year-old Italian warehouse worker died of her injuries in hospital Wednesday after being crushed by a pallet in the plastic stamping firm where she works near Florence on September 2, local dailies said. The worker, Tiziana Bruschi, was hit by a pallet loaded with goods. A forklift operators is believed to have hit a stack of pallets, fom which one fell and crushed Bruschi. The owner of the firm at Scandicci has been placed under investigation for negligent manslaughter. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace deaths which has spurred government action and union protests. (ANSA).