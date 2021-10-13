Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

ROME, OCT 13 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese will report to parliament on the riot that broke out during a protest in Rome against the Green Pass health passport at the weekend in a question -time session in the Lower House on Wednesday. The minister has come under fire from some quarters in relation to the level of preparation of the forces of law and order for Saturday's protest against the pass, which shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from it or has tested negative in the last few days and will be obligatory for all Italian workplaces as of Friday. Police had to use water cannons and tear gas during the violence, which featured a raid in which the headquarters of the CGIL trade union were ransacked. Dozens of officers were hurt. After the demonstration a group of around 30 protestors raided the emergency room of Rome's Umberto I hospital, where one of the participants had been taken. Four people were injured, two police officers and two health workers, including a nurse who was hit with a bottle in the head, said Lazio Health Chief Alessio D'Amato. Lamorgese will respond to a question by Francesco Lollobrigida, the House whip for the opposition, right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. She is then set to report fully to parliament on the events of last Saturday on October 19. Premier Mario Draghi, meanwhile, said Tuesday that the government and the judiciary were considering calls from the centre-left PD for several allegedly Neo-Fascist groups to be banned after members of the far-right Forza Nuova party were arrested for allegedly drumming up Saturday's violence. Italy's centre-right parties have said they would only be in favour of banning all 'subversive' groups, whether they be left or right wing. (ANSA).