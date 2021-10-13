Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 12:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

 
ROME
Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

 
ROME
Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

 
ROME
Draghi asks UN mandate for Afghanistan at G20 summit

Draghi asks UN mandate for Afghanistan at G20 summit

 
ROME
COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

 
ROME
IMF ups 2021 growth forecast for Italy to 5.8%

IMF ups 2021 growth forecast for Italy to 5.8%

 
ROME
Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

 
ROME
Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

 
ROME
Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

Woman entered private yard by accident in state of confusion

Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

ROME, OCT 13 - A 89-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs late on Tuesday, having entered the yard of a private villa at Sassuolo, near Modena, local daily Il Resto del Carlino reported on Wednesday. A child witnessed the attack. The woman, Carla Gorzanelli, reportedly entered the yard by accident in a clear state of confusion. She lived near to the villa and seems to have slipped out of her home without her carer noticing. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa