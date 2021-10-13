Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

ROME, OCT 13 - A 89-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two dogs late on Tuesday, having entered the yard of a private villa at Sassuolo, near Modena, local daily Il Resto del Carlino reported on Wednesday. A child witnessed the attack. The woman, Carla Gorzanelli, reportedly entered the yard by accident in a clear state of confusion. She lived near to the villa and seems to have slipped out of her home without her carer noticing. (ANSA).