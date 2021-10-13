Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 10:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

 
ROME
Draghi asks UN mandate for Afghanistan at G20 summit

Draghi asks UN mandate for Afghanistan at G20 summit

 
ROME
COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

 
ROME
IMF ups 2021 growth forecast for Italy to 5.8%

IMF ups 2021 growth forecast for Italy to 5.8%

 
ROME
Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

 
ROME
Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

 
ROME
Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

 
ROME
Man, 75, kills partner, 70, tries to kill self

Man, 75, kills partner, 70, tries to kill self

 
ROME
Cops raid condo dwellers who attacked police

Cops raid condo dwellers who attacked police

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

Fines of up to 1,500 euros for working without health passport

Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

ROME, OCT 13 - Premier Mario's Draghi's government has issued clarification about how the obligation to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter all public and private workplaces will be applied when it comes into force on Friday. People who do not have the Green Pass, which certifies that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from it or has tested negative for it in the last few days, will not be allowed in their place of work but it will not be possible for them to be fired for this reason. Every day workers miss because they do not have the Green Pass will be counted as an "unjustified absence" and will not be paid, nor will it count for pension contributions or the accrual of time off for holidays. People who go to a place of work without the Green Pass risk fines of between 600 and 1,500 euros. Employers have the responsibility to check that staff have the Green Pass, using a special app provided by the government. Checks should be done every on a sample of at least 20% of the workforce. People who are unable to get vaccinated for health reasons will get a special pass and will be able to show a doctor's note to access the workplace while they wait to receive it. The government has said that customers will not have the right to check if workers such as taxi drivers and hairdressers have the Green Pass and vice-versa. It said that, in addition to their staff, companies will also have to check if external contractors that enter their premises have the health certificate. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa