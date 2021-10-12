Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 20:18

ROME

COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

Positivity rate down from 1.3% to 0.79%

COVID: 2,494 new cases, 49 more victims

ROME, OCT 12 - There have been 2,494 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 49 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 1,516 new cases and 34 more victims Monday. Some 315,285 more tests have been done, compared with 114,776 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 1.3% to 0.79%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,704,318, and the death toll 131,384. (ANSA).

