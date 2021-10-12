IMF ups 2021 growth forecast for Italy to 5.8%

ROME, OCT 12 - The IMF said Tuesday that it expects Italy's GDP to grow by 5.8% this year, 0.9 of a percentage point more than it forecast in July. Its growth forecast for 2020 remained unchanged at 4.2%. The IMF said Italy's public debt should drop to 154,8% of GDP in 2021 from 155.8% in 2020 and then fall to 150.4% in 2022 and 146,5% in 2026. It estimates that the deficit-to-GDP ratio for this year will be 10.2%, up from 9.5% in 2020. It sees Italy's unemployment rate at 10.3% this year, up from 9.3% in 2020. It expects that to go up to 11.6% in 2022. (ANSA).