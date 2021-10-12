Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

ROME, OCT 12 - Premier Mario Draghi was chairing an extraordinary G20 summit on Tuesday on the crisis caused by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. The Italian presidency of the G20 pushed hard for the extraordinary summit, which was held via video-conference and started at 13:00 Italian time. A statement said the issues on the agenda included "urgent humanitarian support for the Afghan population; the fight against terrorism, freedom of movement within the territory and open borders". Draghi will give a press conference afterwards. (ANSA).