Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 14:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

 
ROME
Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

 
ROME
Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

 
ROME
Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

 
ROME
Man, 75, kills partner, 70, tries to kill self

Man, 75, kills partner, 70, tries to kill self

 
ROME
Cops raid condo dwellers who attacked police

Cops raid condo dwellers who attacked police

 
ROME
Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

 
ROME
Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

 
ROME
ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

 
BRUSSELS
Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

Raft of events in week dedicated to African continent

Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

ROME, OCT 12 - Africa is the focus of a slew of conferences and discussions taking place at Expo Dubai 2020 this week, focusing on the business opportunities the continent has to offer. A forum dedicated to Africa, on new models of cooperation in exploiting energy resources, infrastructure and the digital transformation is one of he main events taking place at Expo and being hosted by the Italian pavilion. The event is promoted by Italian industrial employers group Confindustria to support growth and the development of business with the African continent. Another event, which sees Italian investors as rapporteurs, is taking place contemporaneously at the Egyptian pavilion, on the eco-tourism opportunities the country has to offer, as well as the classic tours around the Red Sea and Pyramids. Each African country is represented at the Expo with its own pavilion, for he first time at a universal exposition, and the African Union has its own exhibition space. The United Arab Emirates are their biggest investor, with over 1.2 billion euros put into the continent over the last five years. The Global Business Forum Africa is the main event devoted to Africa this week. High-potential sectors that have been identified include fintech, health, agriculture, and online commerce. The forum is taking place at the Earth Pavilion and will bring together African leaders for two days of talks on climate change and reducing catastrophe risks.The event is led by Levi Uche Madueke, General Commissioner of the African Union's Expo, and aims to showcase Africa's efforts to reduce risks thanks to technological innovations in the sector. Chad Ambassador Déby said while visiting his country's pavilion: "What attracts us the most as an African country are the opportunities the Expo offers. We can meet other countries and exchange points of view and flag up business opportunities; but we can also show our culture and history. I is important for Chad to be part of this dialogue. Another African country, Uganda, signed accords worth some 650 million dollars in new investments for the development of its economy. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa