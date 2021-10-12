Expo Dubai: Focus on African fintech investments

ROME, OCT 12 - Africa is the focus of a slew of conferences and discussions taking place at Expo Dubai 2020 this week, focusing on the business opportunities the continent has to offer. A forum dedicated to Africa, on new models of cooperation in exploiting energy resources, infrastructure and the digital transformation is one of he main events taking place at Expo and being hosted by the Italian pavilion. The event is promoted by Italian industrial employers group Confindustria to support growth and the development of business with the African continent. Another event, which sees Italian investors as rapporteurs, is taking place contemporaneously at the Egyptian pavilion, on the eco-tourism opportunities the country has to offer, as well as the classic tours around the Red Sea and Pyramids. Each African country is represented at the Expo with its own pavilion, for he first time at a universal exposition, and the African Union has its own exhibition space. The United Arab Emirates are their biggest investor, with over 1.2 billion euros put into the continent over the last five years. The Global Business Forum Africa is the main event devoted to Africa this week. High-potential sectors that have been identified include fintech, health, agriculture, and online commerce. The forum is taking place at the Earth Pavilion and will bring together African leaders for two days of talks on climate change and reducing catastrophe risks.The event is led by Levi Uche Madueke, General Commissioner of the African Union's Expo, and aims to showcase Africa's efforts to reduce risks thanks to technological innovations in the sector. Chad Ambassador Déby said while visiting his country's pavilion: "What attracts us the most as an African country are the opportunities the Expo offers. We can meet other countries and exchange points of view and flag up business opportunities; but we can also show our culture and history. I is important for Chad to be part of this dialogue. Another African country, Uganda, signed accords worth some 650 million dollars in new investments for the development of its economy. (ANSA).