Camorra is killing Naples says archbishop

ROME, OCT 12 - The local Camorra mafia is killing Naples, its archbishop said Tuesday, urging Camorristi to convert after a wave of murders. "They are killing Naples! The Camorra and graft are killing it, with the violence and cruelty of those who have forgotten they are human beings!", said Metropolitan Archbishop Monsignor Domenico Battaglia. "To the men of the Camorra, to the corrupt and those in collusion with criminality I say: become human beings again! Convert! Your Bishop will not shy away from welcoming and accompanying the steps of conversion and human rebirth". (ANSA).