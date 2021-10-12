Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 14:42

ROME

Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

Foreign minister opens G20 Trade Meeting in Sorrento

Reinforce multilateralism with WTO at centre - Di Maio

ROME, OCT 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed the importance of multilateralism as he opened the G20 Trade Ministerial Meeting in the southern city of Sorrento on Tuesday. "After the pandemic the commitment is to build better for a sustainable, inclusive, resilient recovery that goes hand in hand with the need to reinforce the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the centre," Di Maio said. The Italian G20 presidency intends to put WTO reform at the heart of the agenda, providing political impetus to an inclusive process of institutional reform of the organisation to revitalise trade multilateralism. "The idea for a new start for a 'better recovery' is also at the centre if the motto of out G20 presidency - People, Planet, Prosperity," Di Maio said. "Indeed, trade has a key role at the service of people, the planet and global prosperity. "Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy, the multilateral trade system has been a source of stability and contributed to mitigating the repercussions of the pandemic". (ANSA).

