Man, 75, kills partner, 70, tries to kill self

ROME, OCT 12 - A 75-year-old man killed his 70-year-old partner after a row at Manduria in the province of Taranto in Puglia before trying to kill himself, police said Tuesday. The man stabbed the woman in the throat with a box-cutter before stabbing himself in the arms and neck, police said. The man is currently under guard in a local hospital. The knife has been seized. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).