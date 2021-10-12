Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 14:42

Cops raid condo dwellers who attacked police

3 officers hurt by North African residents protecting pusher

ROME, OCT 12 - Italian police on Tuesday raided a condominium in central Turin whose residents attacked police Friday to try to stop them arresting a drug pusher, local sources said. Three officers were hurt, and one disarmed, in the attack by some 20 condo dwellers in Viale Margherita. Police succeeded in arresting the alleged pusher and his brother, as well as one of the attackers. Many pushers working in the Porta Palazzo area lived in the building, police said. Most of the condo residents originally came from the Maghreb region of North Africa, police said. Police identified 50 of them, of whom 20 had criminal records for drug pushing or theft, including five irregular immigrants. (ANSA).

