Man, 20, dies after brawl at Mantua rail station

ROME, OCT 12 - A 20-year-old foreign man died in hospital Tuesday after being stabbed in a brawl with two other foreigners outside Mantua's rail station on Monday night, police said. The man arrived at hospital in extremely critical condition. The brawl was reportedly sparked when the man accused his two companions, of the same age, of stealing his phone. The argument degenerate into a brawl and a knife appeared. The man fell to the ground while the other two fled the scene. (ANSA).