Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

ROME, OCT 12 - Now is the time to restart after the COVID emergency, President Sergio Mattarella told his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Italian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday. "This is the time to restart. We are laying the foundation for the EU's future, which must be stronger and more cohesive," he said. Mattarella said "today we are celebrating the very strong agreement between Italy and Germany with the firm determination to continue it. "The dynamic energies of our two countries - at all levels, from the central one to the local bodies - are directed at the crucial economic recovery, and the social one too. "This is the time, I repeat, of the restart". Earlier Tuesday Mattarella met Chancellor Angela Merkel. (ANSA).