ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

ROME, OCT 12 - A Sicilian refinery company belonging to fuels giant ENI and dealing in purification was seized Tuesday in a probe into water pollution at Gela in Sicily, local sources said. Eni Rewinds s.p.a, formerly known as Società Syndial Sicilia, is a branch of the Gela oil refinery that deals with purifying by-products. According to a probe, it did not meet an environment ministry plan on purifying the local water table. High concentrations of manganese, hydrocarbons and mercury were found in offrun waters that end up in the sea or in the local fields, judicial sources said. ENI said it had always met legal standards in the area. (ANSA).