Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 12:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

 
ROME
Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

 
ROME
ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

 
BRUSSELS
Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

 
ROME
Police bust gang that enslaved Bulgarian prostitutes

Police bust gang that enslaved Bulgarian prostitutes

 
ROME
COVID caused 22.8-bn shortfall for Italian local authorities

COVID caused 22.8-bn shortfall for Italian local authorities

 
ROME
Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

 
ROME
COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

 
ROME
Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

 
ROME
Anti-Green Pass deputy police chief suspended

Anti-Green Pass deputy police chief suspended

 
ROME
Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

BRUSSELS

Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

Efforts to switch from road to track 'not very effective so far'

Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

BRUSSELS, OCT 12 - Getting the transport of goods and passengers to switch from road to rail, which causes less pollution, has been a priority of sector policy for decades in many European countries. These include Italy, which has devoted 25 billion euros of its PNNR funding to the development of high-speed rail lines with the aim of doubling traffic on them. And yet most of the efforts carried out so far for a modal shift from road to rail have not been very effective, wrote Helmut Adelsberger, a engineer and the CEO of InfraConsultA, in the latest edition of TerritoriALL, the magazine published by ESPON, a research programme specialised in EU regional studies. Indeed, rail has even lost market shares in recent years, despite major infrastructure investments and significant logistical improvements. The expert examined the case of the Munich-Innsbruck-Verona Brenner Corridor, the central section of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. This section boasts the highest levels of road and overall transport flows across the Alps. In 2019, only 27 % of the goods were transported via rail, compared to the 73% carried by more than 2.5 million trucks. Adelsberger wrote that the building of the Brenner Base Tunnel, which is expected to open around 2030, will not shift transport flows to rail by itself. The infraðstructure will only become fully effective if accompanied by a set of measures to remove the technical and bureaucratic obstacles impairing rail freight transport, including at a large scale. The 'Brenner without Borders' pilot project, launched by the MEP Barbara Thaler and approved in autumn 2020, aims to overcome these obstacles to make rail transport easier, faster and more reliable. The project features a phase, which will start soon, in which freight trains will try to run from Munich to Verona and vice-versa without stopping at the Brenner Pass, thanks to cooperation between the European Commission and the managers of the rail infrastructure of Italy, Germany and Austria. The evaluation that will take place in autumn 2022 will show how rail transport can assert itself against road transport, under improved conditions in terms of time and costs. Adelsberger, stressed that, beyond the measures of the pilot project, EU-wide harmonisation of technical standards and legal provisions should be envisaged to enable rail to achieve a much higher share of the EU transport market. There would be many advantages, going from a more efficient exploitation of the Brenner Base Tunnel to a reduction in CO2 emissions and enhanced road traffic safety. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa