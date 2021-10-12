Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

ROME, OCT 12 - Premier Mario Draghi is chairing an extraordinary G20 summit on Tuesday on the crisis caused by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. The Italian presidency of the G20 pushed hard for the extraordinary summit, which will be held via video-conference, starting at 13:00 Italian time. Draghi will give a press conference afterwards. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not taking part, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency. Xi's place will be taken by his special representative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (ANSA).