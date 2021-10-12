Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021 | 12:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

Robbers aim guns at children in Naples restaurant heist

 
ROME
Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

Time to restart, Mattarella tells Steinmeier

 
ROME
ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

ENI refinery co seized in pollution probe

 
BRUSSELS
Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

Just 27% of goods go through Brenner Pass via rail-EU report

 
ROME
Police bust gang that enslaved Bulgarian prostitutes

Police bust gang that enslaved Bulgarian prostitutes

 
ROME
COVID caused 22.8-bn shortfall for Italian local authorities

COVID caused 22.8-bn shortfall for Italian local authorities

 
ROME
Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

 
ROME
COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

 
ROME
Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

 
ROME
Anti-Green Pass deputy police chief suspended

Anti-Green Pass deputy police chief suspended

 
ROME
Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

China's Xi not taking part

Draghi chairs extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan

ROME, OCT 12 - Premier Mario Draghi is chairing an extraordinary G20 summit on Tuesday on the crisis caused by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. The Italian presidency of the G20 pushed hard for the extraordinary summit, which will be held via video-conference, starting at 13:00 Italian time. Draghi will give a press conference afterwards. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not taking part, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency. Xi's place will be taken by his special representative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa