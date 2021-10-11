COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

ROME, OCT 11 - There have been 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 34 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 2,278 new cases and 27 more victims Sunday. Some 114,776 more tests have been done, compared with 270,044 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 0.8% to 1.32%. Intensive care cases are up 10, and hospital admissions up 37. The currently positive are 84,106, down 702 on Sunday. The recovered and discharged are 4,486,391, up 2,184 on Sunday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,701,832, and the death toll 131,335. (ANSA).