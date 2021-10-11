Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021 | 18:20

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

 
Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

 
Anti-Green Pass deputy police chief suspended

 
Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

 
Letta says PD heading for close, organic alliance with M5S

 
Italy to get early touch of winter

 
EU cities, regions join forces for recovery

 
Expo Dubai: Day dedicated to Florence at Italian pavilion

 
Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days

 
Campania councillor arrested for bid rigging

 
Tax, inflation fears brake households, businesses

 

ROME

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

Positivity rate up from 0.8% to 1.32%

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims

ROME, OCT 11 - There have been 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 34 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 2,278 new cases and 27 more victims Sunday. Some 114,776 more tests have been done, compared with 270,044 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 0.8% to 1.32%. Intensive care cases are up 10, and hospital admissions up 37. The currently positive are 84,106, down 702 on Sunday. The recovered and discharged are 4,486,391, up 2,184 on Sunday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,701,832, and the death toll 131,335. (ANSA).

