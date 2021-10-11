Green Pass to be reassessed next yr - Costa

ROME, OCT 11 - The government's controversial Green Pass COVID vaccine passport may be revised next year after a reassessment when Italy's COVID state of emergency ends in December, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa told ANSA Monday. He said it might be possible for the passport to stop being obligatory for all workplaces, as it will be from Friday, "if the data are good". There have been several protests against the passport and one in Rome turned violent when the CGIL trade union HQ was ransacked by a far-right-led mob Saturday. (ANSA).