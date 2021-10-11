Man probed for instigating suicide in woman's balcony fall

COVID: 1,516 new cases, 34 more victims
ROME
11 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 11 - A 32-year-old Italian man has been placed under investigation for instigation to suicide after his 30-year-old girlfriend fell to her death from a fourth-floor balcony in Potenza on Friday night. Antonio Capasso told police he had tried and failed to stop Dora Lagreca from jumping. Capasso called police after the incident. (ANSA).
