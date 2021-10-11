Letta says PD heading for close, organic alliance with M5S

ROME, OCT 11 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta said Monday that electoral success in many cities last week and a joint condemnation of Saturday's far-right raid on a leftwing union HQ in Rome meant the PD was heading for a "very close and organic" alliance with the formerly anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) ahead of general elections in 2023. "These elections and also the events of the past few hours have shown that we agree with the M5S", he said. "We are different, but we agree and we are going towards a very close and organic alliance", he told La Stampa daily. The PD won elections in Milan, Bologna and Naples with the M5S and is in a run-off where M5S voters are expected to migrate to it in Rome and Turin, Italy's five biggest cities. (ANSA).