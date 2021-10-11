Italy to get early touch of winter
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
11 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 11 - Italy will get an early touch of winter this week as temperatures plunge from the mid-20s to 3-5 degrees in the major cities of the north, weather forecasters said Monday. Snow will fall on the Appenines above 1,400 metres, they added. Heavy autumn rainstorms have already banished the Indian summer across the country. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su