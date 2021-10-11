EU cities, regions join forces for recovery

ROME, OCT 11 - The Green and digital transition, cohesion policy and citizens' participation in decision-making processes are the issues at the centre of the 2021 European Week of Regions and Cities (#EURegionsWeek). The top event of the year devoted to regional policy takes place in Brussels from Monday until Thursday This year the four-day event is dedicated to the post-pandemic recovery and it is bringing together governors, mayors, councillors, experts and journalists to discuss the future of EU local authorities over 300 sessions. "It is now time for #EURegionsWeek, under the motto 'Together for Recovery' to support regions and cities in consolidating inclusive recovery," Elisa Ferreira, the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, wrote in TerritoriALL, the magazine published by the ESPON research programme. She said the context for this was marked by three major milestones - the adoption of the legal and policy framework for the 2021-27 funding programmes, the UN Climate Conference (COP26) and the Conference on the Future of Europe. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the President of the Committee of Regions, stressed the importance of involving local actors, which are responsible for the application of 70% of EU laws, in the design and implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRPs). He said failure to involve these actors would be "a threat to Europe's recovery". The second European Week of Regions and Cities to take place in the time of COVID-19 could also be the occasion for the Brussels debut of the new members of the Committee of Regions, including Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani and Guido Castelli, a member of the Marche regional executive. The 'Barometer' published by the Committee on the pandemic's impact on regions, cities and villages will help speak up for Europe's regions and cities. Among the new things of this #EURegionsWeek is the announcement of the results of the first survey of European local councillors, who number over one million in the 27 EU States, commissioned by the European Committee of Regions and inspired by the Conference on the Future of Europe. During the period of the event the plenary meeting of the European Committee of Regions will take place. The programme includes discussions with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa about the priorities of the European Council, with European Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius about the climate emergency in view of COP26, with European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Mami Mizutori on natural disasters and Commissioner Vice-President Dubravka Suica on the future of Europe. It is possible to follow #EURegionsWeek via this link: https://eu.app.swapcard.com/event/eu-regions-week (ANSA).