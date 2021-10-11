Expo Dubai: Day dedicated to Florence at Italian pavilion

ROME, OCT 11 - Sunday at the Italian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 was dedicated to Florence. A visibly emotional mayor, Dario Nardella, took to the stage and said: "Florence has a very rich business reality, After Milan it is the second metropolitan city with the widest variety of businesses, ranging from major pharmaceutical multinationationals to fashion, and the small artisanal businesses that work with new technologies and not only with traditional ones". "So for us internationalization is a living condition and a requisite for competitiveness," Nardella told ANSA. "This type of mission is fundamental to present not only the firms of our area, but also to strengthen relations between Italian institutions and those in the UAE. In the digital global era of smart working, personal and human relations in the business field are important. I really believe in the international initiatives promoting our economic system". Nardella went on to say that "we offer innovation and culture", starting with the 3D replica of Michelangelo's David created by Florence University. Nardella said he was "moved" by Gucci's contribution to the Maggio Fiorentino, saying 1.1 million euros had been raised for the iconic event. Commissioner Paolo Glisenti said Florence offered a special focus on the business chain. (ANSA).