Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days

ROME, OCT 11 - Some 411,768 people have visited Expo Dubai 2020 in its first 10 days, since the official opening on October 1, communications deputy chair Sconaid McGeachin said Monday. This is slightly lower than for Expo MIlano 2015, he said. But numbers are expected to pick up from November, when the currently torrid climate in Dubai becomes less hot and humid. Italy's Expo Commissioner Paolo Glisenti said 20-25% of the visitors have visited the Italian pavilion, making it one of the most popular pavilions at the expo thanks to international media coverage of the 3-D replica of Michelangelo's David state among other things. Other pavilions luring the most visitors are that of host country the United Arab Emirates and France. The pavilions of nationals living in Dubai have been favoured including UAE citizens, French, Indian and Iranians. Visitors from 175 countries have come so far, not far from the 192 exhibiting countries. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister for International Cooperation and Expo Dubai Secretary-General, said "we are very happy with this marvelous influx. The numbers achieved in the first 10 days reflect the world's enthusiasm at taking part in Expo Dubai. The coming days and weeks will be full of special events that will offer visitors a rich and entertaining experience, and we look forward to welcoming more people from all over the world". He highlighted people's desire to reconnect and imagine a common future. (ANSA).