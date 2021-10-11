Campania councillor arrested for bid rigging

ROME, OCT 11 - A Campania councillor was among 10 people arrested on suspicion of bid rigging and other graft on Monday. Giovanni 'Nino' Savastano, 62, a former social policy councillor in the city of Salerno, and nine others were arrested on suspicion of bid rigging, undue inducement, criminal conspiracy and, in one case, electoral corruption, police said. In all, 29 people have been placed under investigation in the case. (ANSA).