Tax, inflation fears brake households, businesses

ROME, OCT 11 - Fears of higher taxes and rising inflation are acting as a brake on the economic activities of Italian households and businesses, retail association Confcommercio said in a report Monday. While firms were more optimistic, however, families fear a drop in incomes and savings, the report said. Some 29% of families said their confidence in the economy was very or quite low compared to 7.1% of businesses. (ANSA).