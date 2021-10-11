Company boss dies falling from factory roof

ROME, OCT 11 - An Italian company boss died Sunday falling from the roof of one of his factories in the industrial zone at Maniago near Pordenone. The body of the 77-year-old was found when his workers arrived for their shift at six o'clock. The man is thought to have climbed onto the roof to check a water leak Sunday afternoon. A portion of the skylight gave way and he fell to the factory floor, dying instantly, police said. Italy has seen a spate of deadly workplace accidents lately. (ANSA).