Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021 | 14:13

ROME
Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days

Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days

 
ROME
Campania councillor arrested for bid rigging

Campania councillor arrested for bid rigging

 
ROME
Tax, inflation fears brake households, businesses

Tax, inflation fears brake households, businesses

 
ROME
Two probes opened into Green Pass-protest riot

Two probes opened into Green Pass-protest riot

 
ROME
Man found dead in street, believed run over

Man found dead in street, believed run over

 
ROME
Company boss dies falling from factory roof

Company boss dies falling from factory roof

 
ROME
Missing climber found dead on Monviso

Missing climber found dead on Monviso

 
ROME
Industrial production down 0.2% July-Aug

Industrial production down 0.2% July-Aug

 
ROME
63 arrests for laundering for Casalesis

63 arrests for laundering for Casalesis

 
ROME
Afghan filmmaker Karimi to teach in Rome

Afghan filmmaker Karimi to teach in Rome

 
ROME
Tel Aviv judge to decide on Eitan's case within 2 weeks

Tel Aviv judge to decide on Eitan's case within 2 weeks

 

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME

Two probes opened into Green Pass-protest riot

Draghi visits ransacked HQ of trade union CGIL

Two probes opened into Green Pass-protest riot

ROME, OCT 11 - Rome prosecutors have opened two probes into the violence that broke out during Saturday's protest against the Green Pass vaccine passport in the capital, sources have said. On Monday Premier Mario Draghi visited the headquarters of the CGIL trade union, which were ransacked during the rioting. The first investigation regards six of the 12 people arrested in relation to the violence and who are suspected of being the ringleaders. These include Forza Nuova (FN) leader Roberto Fiore, another senior member of the far-right group, Giuliano Castellino, and Luigi Aronica, a former member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group. They are suspected of instigation to commit a crime, devastation and looting. The other probe regards the other six arrested people, who could face charges that include resisting arrest, injuring a public official and aggravated bodily harm. The centre-left Democratic Party, meanwhile, on Monday presented a motion in parliament calling on the government to dissolve Forza Nuova and other parties inspired by Fascism. After the demonstration a group of around 30 protestors raided the emergency room of Rome's Umberto I hospital, where one of the participants had been taken. Four people were injured, two police officers and two health workers, including a nurse who was hit with a bottle in the head, said Lazio Health Chief Alessio D'Amato. Police have identified around 600 people who took part in the violent protests after studying video footage. Dozens of officers were hurt. Forza Nuova, however, remained unapologetic after the rioting. "The popular revolution will not stop its path, with or without us, until the Green Pass if definitively withdrawn," a statement read. "Saturday was a watershed between the old and the new. "The people decided to raise the level of the clash". The Green Pass, which shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from it or has tested negative in the last few days, will be obligatory for all Italian workplaces as of Friday. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
