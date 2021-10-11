Industrial production down 0.2% July-Aug

ROME, OCT 11 - Industrial production in Italy fell 0.2% between July and August, ISTAT said Monday. In the three months between June and August, production rose by 1.1% on the previous three-month period, the stats agency said. Production was steady between August 2021 and August 2020, ISTAT said. With respect to February 2020, the month preceding the start of the COVID emergency, the production index is 1.5% higher with seasonal factors excluded. (ANSA).