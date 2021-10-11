Missing climber found dead on Monviso

Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days
ROME
11 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 11 - A 34-year-old Italian climber who had been missing since Saturday on the Monviso, one of the highest peaks in the western Italian Alps, was found dead on Monday. A mountain rescue and caver team found the body on the north wall of the mountain, more than 400 metres below the northwest ridge that the man is believed to have been trying to cross when he fell. The body was coptered down to Carabinieri in Casteldelfino near Cuneo. (ANSA).
