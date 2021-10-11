Man found dead in street, believed run over

Expo Dubai: 410,000 visitors in first 10 days
ROME
11 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 11 - A 47-year-old man was found dead in a street in Campi Bisenzio near Florence Sunday night and he is believed to have been run over by a car that did not stop, police said Monday. Police found shards of plastic and signs of a sudden swerve on the asphalt. Police are investigating on suspicion of vehicular homicide. (ANSA).
