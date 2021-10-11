Tel Aviv judge to decide on Eitan's case within 2 weeks

ROME, OCT 11 - A Tel Aviv judge is set to decide within two weeks on the custody case of Eitan Biran, the orphaned six-year-old Israeli boy who was the sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster in Piedmont in May and was taken out of Italy by his maternal grandfather last month. On Sunday a third and final hearing on the case took place. It lasted 10 hours. The paternal grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, is being probed in Italy for alleged aggravated kidnapping. Eitan was reportedly driven across the border to Switzerland and flown to Tel Aviv with a private jet after being taken out by his grandfather during a visit. Eitan's parents, great grandparents and two-year-old brother were among the 14 victims of the disaster. Eitan, who moved to Italy with his parents in 2018, had been put into the care of his Italian-based paternal aunt, Aya Biran, after the disaster by the Italian authorities. "Now the lawyers will forward their conclusions to the judge, which will then have to issue a sentence," said Aya Biran's lawyer Shamuel Moran. (ANSA).