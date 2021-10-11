63 arrests for laundering for Casalesis

ROME, OCT 11 - Italian police on Monday arrested 30 people on suspicion of laundering money for the powerful Casalesi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia, the crime family whose death threats have forced Gomorrah writer Roberto Saviano into round-the-clock police protection. Those arrested allegedly laundered over 100 million euros for the Casalesi, who are based in Casal di Principe north of Caserta. The 63 people lived in the provinces of Naples, Caserta and Salerno, police said. The money laundering operation took place via "systematic and massive tax fraud", police said. Some 48 of those arrested have been detained in prison. (ANSA).