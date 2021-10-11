Transport strike causes widespread disruption

ROME, OCT 11 - A 24-hour general strike in the transport sector and the related demonstrations caused disruption in many parts of Italy on Monday. Alitalia had to cancel 127 flights and in Rome, the C line of the metro was closed while the A and B lines were running but with less frequency that usual. Two cable railways and a metro station were closed in Naples, where protestors form the Cobas and Usb unions blocked access to a highway in the area of the port. The unions are calling for shorter hours and more investment in the sector, among other things. Demonstrations in Rome and Genoa added to the traffic congestion caused by the strike. (ANSA).