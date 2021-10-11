Lunedì 11 Ottobre 2021 | 11:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

 
ROME
Calls for FN to be banned after Green Pass protest violence

Calls for FN to be banned after Green Pass protest violence

 
PISA
Pisa mayor announces 1mn euros to restore Marconi station

Pisa mayor announces 1mn euros to restore Marconi station

 
ROME
COVID: 3,023 new cases, 30 more victims

COVID: 3,023 new cases, 30 more victims

 
PISA
1mn euros to restore Marconi station says Pisa mayor

1mn euros to restore Marconi station says Pisa mayor

 
ROME
Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - Parisi

Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - Parisi

 
ROME
National taxi strike October 22

National taxi strike October 22

 
ROME
Man skips house arrest, robs bus driver

Man skips house arrest, robs bus driver

 
ROME
8.4 mn Italians still to receive jab - govt report

8.4 mn Italians still to receive jab - govt report

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai off to strong start says Glisenti

Expo 2020 Dubai off to strong start says Glisenti

 
ROME
End of COVID within sight thanks to vaccines says Draghi (5)

End of COVID within sight thanks to vaccines says Draghi (5)

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

Azzurri beat Belgium 2-1 to finish 3rd in Nations League

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Belgium 2-1 to finish third in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals by Nicolò Barella and Domenico Berardi. The European champions' 2-1 defeat to Spain in Wednesday's semi-final ended a record 37-match unbeaten run. "All the lads did well," Mancini said. "We made a few changes, but the team played well regardless. This is a positive thing". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa