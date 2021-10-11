Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Belgium 2-1 to finish third in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals by Nicolò Barella and Domenico Berardi. The European champions' 2-1 defeat to Spain in Wednesday's semi-final ended a record 37-match unbeaten run. "All the lads did well," Mancini said. "We made a few changes, but the team played well regardless. This is a positive thing". (ANSA).