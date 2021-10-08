Venerdì 08 Ottobre 2021 | 19:09

ROME

COVID: 3,023 new cases, 30 more victims

Positivity rate up from 1% to 1.1%

COVID: 3,023 new cases, 30 more victims

ROME, OCT 8 - There have been 3,023 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 30 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 2,938 new cases and 41 more victims Thursday. Some 271,566 more tests have been done, compared with 301,773 Thursday. The positivity rate is up from 1% to 1.1%. Intensive care cases are down 20, and hospital admissions down by 82. The currently positive are 85,926, down 1,247 on Thursday. The recovered and discharged are 4,478,137, up 4,234 on Thursday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,695,291, and the death toll 131,228. (ANSA).

