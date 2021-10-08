National taxi strike October 22

ROME, OCT 8 - Unions on Friday called a national taxi strike on October 22. Taxi drivers will demonstrate outside the industry ministry and the transport ministry on that day, said the unions Ugl Taxi , Federtaxi Cisal , USB Taxi, OR.S.A. Taxi, TAM, SATAM, CLAAI, Unimpresa, FAST CONFSAL TPLNL, ATI Taxi and Associazione Tutela Legale Taxi. (ANSA).