Man skips house arrest, robs bus driver

ROME, OCT 8 - A 25-year-old man skipped house arrest and robbed a bus driver in Rome on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The man got on a bus, climbed over the COVID barrier separating the driver's post from the rest of the bus, and snatched her backpack from her hands, police said. Police said he committed a similar crime the previous evening. The man has now returned to house arrest. (ANSA).