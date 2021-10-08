Man skips house arrest, robs bus driver

Govts' actions so far not up to climate challenge - Parisi
ROME
08 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 8 - A 25-year-old man skipped house arrest and robbed a bus driver in Rome on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The man got on a bus, climbed over the COVID barrier separating the driver's post from the rest of the bus, and snatched her backpack from her hands, police said. Police said he committed a similar crime the previous evening. The man has now returned to house arrest. (ANSA).
