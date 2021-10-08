8.4 mn Italians still to receive jab - govt report

ROME, OCT 8 - Some 8.393.051 Italians over the age of 12 have yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccine, the government said in the weekly report by Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo Friday. That is 15,54% of the vaccinable population, the report said. Of these, 2,987,859 are over 50, 3,996,994 in the 20-49 age group, and 1,408,268 in the 12-19 bracket. (ANSA).