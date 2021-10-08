Fan who hurled racist slur at Koulibaly ID'd

ROME, OCT 8 - A Fiorentina fan who allegedly hurled a racist slur at Serie A leader Napoli's Senegal captain and defender Kalidou Koulibaly after last weekend's 2-1 win at Fiorentina has been identified, DIGOS security police said Friday. Koulibaly said he had been called a "sh**ty n**ger". Contrary to previous reports of monkey chants, police said the man was the sole alleged offender. He was reportedly caught on surveillance footage of the Franchi stadium. The fan was in the Curva Fiesole end stand which hosts the Fiorentina ultras. (ANSA).