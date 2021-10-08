End of COVID within sight thanks to vaccines says Draghi (5)

ROME, OCT 8 - Premier Mario Draghi said Friday that the end of the COVID-19 emergency was now within sight thanks to vaccines. "We have now given more than six billion vaccine doses throughout the world," Draghi said via video link to the B20 International Business Summit. "Our combined efforts have helped us to keep the pandemic under control in many countries and give us the hope that its end is finally within sight". Draghi also tackled the issue of vaccine equity. "We must address protectionism of health products," he said. "This is essential to ensure we have the instruments with which to combat this pandemic and prevent future ones. "We must defend the free circulation of vaccines and the raw materials necessary to produce them. "We are confident that the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October will achieve a major commitment to reforming the WTO (World Trade Organization). "The Italian presidency of the G20 is working to preserve and strengthen an effective multilateral trade system based on rules within the WTO". Draghi talked about the climate crisis too. "Companies and firms must cooperate to address climate change," the premier said. "The G20 countries are responsible for 75% of global emissions. "The Italian presidency of the G20 is working for a collective commitment. "We need private funding on a large scale along with greater public investments to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon-emissions economy. "The companies are at the centre of the ecological transition. "You will have to change your productive structure, adapt to new sources of energy and governments are ready to support you". (ANSA).