Expo 2020 Dubai off to strong start says Glisenti

ROME, OCT 8 - Expo 2020 Dubai has made a strong start and the Italy Pavilion is doing particularly well, Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner General for Italy at the World Fair, said on Friday. "Expo Dubai has started really well, much better than we expected," Glisenti told the 'Dietro le Quinte' (Behind the Scenes) event at the Royal Villa of Monza, which was organized by the Monrif group, via a video link. "During the first days of the event the Italy Pavilion has been visited by at least 10,000 people a day. "There is a little uncertainty, given that the pandemic is not yet over, but there is lots of enthusiasm. "We expect a peak of visitors from November until Christmas and we are well aware of the fact that Expo Dubai is a great opportunity for our country, in part because it will be visited by very young people, 30 years of age on average, coming from Asia, the Middle East and the wider Mediterranean, who are interested in Italy and its excellence. "There is a lots of desire of Italy around the world". One of the highlights of the Italy Pavilion is a full-sized replica of Michelangelo's David. (ANSA).