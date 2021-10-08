Venerdì 08 Ottobre 2021 | 14:13

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai off to strong start says Glisenti

 
End of COVID within sight thanks to vaccines says Draghi (5)

Fan who hurled racist slur at Koulibaly ID'd

Expo Dubai: Innovation House space open to business -Fontana

Fruit&veg giant placed in receivership over gang mastering

Boy abducted by dad in Padua found in Romania

Man, 28, stabbed to death in brawl in Marsala

2 more workers die, in Puglia and Trentino

No more ambiguity, time to act on climate crisis-Mattarella

Teacher convicted of beating, insulting gay pupil

Just 20.1% of Italians are graduates, EU average 32.8%

Fruit&veg giant placed in receivership over gang mastering

Spreafico SpA allegedly got low paid workers from coperatives

ROME, OCT 8 - An Italian fruit&veg giant was placed in receivership Friday over alleged gang mastering of its workers, who were allegedly paid slave wages for 12-hour days. Grocery wholesaler Spreafico SpA, which has an annual turnover of 350 million euros, was placed into administration by a Milan court. Some six million euros of assets were seized. Farm cooperatives supplied extremely low paid workers to the company, police said. Spreafico denies the charges. Gang mastering is a major problem in Italy, especially among crop pickers. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
