Fruit&veg giant placed in receivership over gang mastering

ROME, OCT 8 - An Italian fruit&veg giant was placed in receivership Friday over alleged gang mastering of its workers, who were allegedly paid slave wages for 12-hour days. Grocery wholesaler Spreafico SpA, which has an annual turnover of 350 million euros, was placed into administration by a Milan court. Some six million euros of assets were seized. Farm cooperatives supplied extremely low paid workers to the company, police said. Spreafico denies the charges. Gang mastering is a major problem in Italy, especially among crop pickers. (ANSA).