Expo Dubai: Innovation House space open to business -Fontana

ROME, OCT 8 - The exhibition space at Expo Dubai of Lombardy's Innovation House is open to business, Governor Attilio Fontana said Friday. "The firms that want to present their proposals in Dubai will be able to do so by joining the even launched by the Lombardy region," he said at the Expo. Fontana said this would be an "excellent opportunity, a sort of off-Expo, useful and functional to talk to institutional representatives and stakeholders from all over the world and, in particular, those of the country hosting us. "There are major opportunities here," said the League member. (ANSA).