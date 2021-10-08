No more ambiguity, time to act on climate crisis-Mattarella

ROME, OCT 8 - There can no longer be "ambiguity" the on climate crisis and now is the time for urgent action to try to mitigate it, President Sergio Mattarella said at an Encounters with Africa conference in Rome Friday. He said next month's COP26 summit in Glasgow "will be a watershed and we must be aware of that. "We must not get distracted". Mattarella told the participants in the meetings that climate change "is the greatest challenge facing humanity" The president also called for a fair global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to be initiated immediately. (ANSA).