Boy abducted by dad in Padua found in Romania

ROME
08 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 8 - A five-year-old boy who was abducted by his Romanian father and three accomplices in Padua Tuesday has been found in Romania, police said Friday. The man and his son were caught by Romanian police on a train, police said. Bogdan Hristache and three other Romanian men abducted David on Tuesday, taking him from the arms of his mother in Padua and making off in a van, police said. The boy and his father were caught on a train on the Hungary-Romania border and Hristache was arrested by Romanian police. David was taken to a shelter. (ANSA).
