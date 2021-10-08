Man, 28, stabbed to death in brawl in Marsala

ROME, OCT 8 - A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in a brawl in a pizzeria in the historic centre of Marsala on Thursday night, police said Friday. The man, Luigi Loria, was rushed to hospital from the Carpe Diem pizzeria but died in hospital. The brawl involved another group, of Romanian citizens, police said. Police have arrested five people: two Italians who took part in the brawl and three Romanians, two of whom have been charged with complicity in murder. The Romanian who allegedly dealt the fatal blow has been placed under investigation. (ANSA).