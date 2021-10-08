2 more workers die, in Puglia and Trentino

ROME, OCT 8 - Two more workers died in Puglia and Trentino Friday as a spate of workplace deaths continued in Italy. At Andria in Puglia, 30-year-old Nunzio Cognetti died at a farm while working on a wine-making machine, after falling into a vat full of must. At Lavarone in Trentino, a 61-year-old foreign worker died after falling off scaffolding at a building site. Italy's three big trade-union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, are holding a major demonstration in Rome on November 13 to demand action on health and safety to stop the shocking spate of fatal workplace accidents across the country. "It is a continuous massacre, almost a civil war," said UIL leader Paolo Bombardieri. He said the unions expected the government to pass a decree this week that would suspend the activities of companies that fail to respect health-and-safety regulations. He also called for action to speed up the recruitment of 2,300 more labour inspectors. Fifteen people died in workplace accidents in Italy over the space of just four days recently. The glut of deaths last week spurred Premier Mario Draghi to announce immediate and stiffer penalties for those flouting work safety standards. Draghi on Monday sealed an accord with trade unions at the end of last month to up work safety by stiffening regulations and hiring thousands of new inspectors. Some 667 people lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first seven months of the year. The issue has been top of public debate in Italy since the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. Three people were placed under investigation for negligent homicide in relation to her death earlier this week. (ANSA).