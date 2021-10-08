Teacher convicted of beating, insulting gay pupil

ROME, OCT 8 - An Italian teacher was convicted Friday of beating and insulting a 14-year-old gay pupil in 2014. The man got a suspended sentence of nine moths in jail for the incident, which happened in a secondary school near Perugia. The teacher told the boy "homosexuality is a bad disease, you know something about it". When the boy retorted "I believe it, since I've known you," the man kicked him twice in the leg and punched him twice on the shoulder before grabbing him by the neck and choking him," the court found. (ANSA).